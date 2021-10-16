Brokerages Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.73 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $19.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $20.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

NYSE:LEA opened at $179.07 on Friday. Lear has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

