Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.80. LKQ reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

