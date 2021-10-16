Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to Announce $1.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Masonite International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Masonite International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Masonite International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $110.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

