Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce sales of $5.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.62 million and the lowest is $10,000.00. Orchard Therapeutics reported sales of $2.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $13.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.49 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $273.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

