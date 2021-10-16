Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce sales of $182.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.30 million to $196.33 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $175.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $722.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $771.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $772.44 million, with estimates ranging from $720.17 million to $869.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STOR opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

