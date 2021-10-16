Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UHS opened at $133.02 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

