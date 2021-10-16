Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Workiva posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of WK opened at $142.29 on Friday. Workiva has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $156.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 5.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

