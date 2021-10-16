Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) by 227.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,412 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 6.28% of Brookline Capital Acquisition worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

Brookline Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

