Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 631,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Bruker by 9,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.