BSC Station 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.46 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00069320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00109961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.13 or 0.99750330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.42 or 0.06341289 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars.

