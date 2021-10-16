BSCPAD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.62 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $97.16 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00068552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00108583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,031.35 or 1.00141939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.51 or 0.06255669 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00026526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

