Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.7 days.

OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

