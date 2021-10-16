Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF) (TSE:BU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $1.48. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 69,258 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $166.98 million, a P/E ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BUROF)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.