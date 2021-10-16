Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,672 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Burlington Stores worth $48,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 53.7% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $268.93 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.