Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $64.98 million and $60,080.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00439091 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

