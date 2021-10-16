ByteNext (BNU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $163,263.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $163,263.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00109302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,109.39 or 1.00146607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.27 or 0.06231188 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.