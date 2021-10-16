Bytom Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $85.77 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.00306264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,706,159,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,354,081 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

