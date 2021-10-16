CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,607 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CA Healthcare Acquisition were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

OTCMKTS CAHCU opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

