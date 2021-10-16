Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Head to Head Review

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cabaletta Bio and Jounce Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 89.64%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.45%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Jounce Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -8.51 Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 6.99 -$43.84 million ($1.24) -6.86

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jounce Therapeutics. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -35.71% -34.21% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -9.14% -8.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Cabaletta Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

