Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Declares Dividend of $1.25

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, October 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Cadence Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,982,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

