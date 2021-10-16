Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,675 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $5,768,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $78,788,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $584,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CADE shares. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

CADE stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

