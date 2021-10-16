Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CZR opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 168,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

