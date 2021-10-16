Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Caesars Entertainment worth $46,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

