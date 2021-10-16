Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.19

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.35. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

CRNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

