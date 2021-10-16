Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 33,155 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $57,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $564.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $587.37 and a 200-day moving average of $614.65. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.54.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

