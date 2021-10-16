Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 368,899 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 716.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,899 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.22% of Athene worth $28,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Athene by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Athene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 308,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 61,316 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,592,000 after buying an additional 553,289 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. 478,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $77.34.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,175,052 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

