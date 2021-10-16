Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 483,231 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,231 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $39,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 77,211,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,589,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

