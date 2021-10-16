Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 489,733 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3,663.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,733 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,875,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,724,908. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $247.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

