Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 319,003 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 545.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,003 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $32,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in CBRE Group by 109.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 592,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,795,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in CBRE Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in CBRE Group by 254.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 67,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in CBRE Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 25,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.47. The stock had a trading volume of 895,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $102.32.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

