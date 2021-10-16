Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 41,173 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of HP worth $41,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,062,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.