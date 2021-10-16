Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $115.05 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,865 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.19% of Globe Life worth $115,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 65.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 83,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $97.46 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

