Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $29.97 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.22. 1,235,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

