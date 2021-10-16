Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $30.98 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 69,838 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,166. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

