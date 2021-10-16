Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $33.40 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Anthem were worth $33,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.
Shares of ANTM traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,766. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.68.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
