Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $33.99 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $33,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,464,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,577 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 17,867,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,689,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $234.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

