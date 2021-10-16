Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $44.41 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.45. 2,649,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,107. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $200.92. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

