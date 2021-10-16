Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 226.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $127,559,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $8.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $552.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

