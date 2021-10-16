Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.21% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $119,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $253.64 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.39 and a 1-year high of $260.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.