Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,261.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 140,076 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $28,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.76. 2,705,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,241. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

