Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6,736.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 529,543 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of eBay worth $37,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Seeyond increased its position in eBay by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 53,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its position in eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 25,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,177. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.