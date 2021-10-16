Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,892 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 188,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after buying an additional 57,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.72. 2,180,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,000. The stock has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.44.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.21.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.