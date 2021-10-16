Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $31.63 Million in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,625,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.18% of Zendesk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zendesk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Zendesk by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,722,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,219,247.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,642. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $124.56. 1,362,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average is $133.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

