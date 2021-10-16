Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 27,143 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,762,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,783,143,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock valued at $128,197,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.88. 2,598,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average is $224.03. The company has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.