Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 32,857 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.74.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $628.29. 4,116,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,487. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $580.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.36. The company has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.