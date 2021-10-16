Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 8,523 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $108,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $301.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.54. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.