Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 712.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,613 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.09% of Public Storage worth $45,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Public Storage by 26.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 161,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 216.7% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 33.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

Shares of PSA traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.42. 972,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

