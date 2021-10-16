Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 36,740 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,740 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $41,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.71. 1,694,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,604. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

