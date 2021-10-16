Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 4,680,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,680,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.28% of Restaurant Brands International worth $56,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 640,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.