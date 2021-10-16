Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,095 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.24% of The Progressive worth $137,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 985,244 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,063 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,977. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.