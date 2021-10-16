Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 278,458 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 606,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHY stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.36%.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

